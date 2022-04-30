UrduPoint.com

Russia Decided On Date For Completion Of Work On ISS - Roscosmos Head

Daniyal Sohail Published April 30, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Russia has decided on the date for the completion of its work on the International Space Station (ISS), but Roscosmos is not obliged to publicly report on it, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Saturday

"We have prepared our proposal ... it has been sent to the government and the president. The decision has already been made. We are not obliged to speak about it publicly," Rogozin told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Rogozin added that Russia will warn partners on the ISS project a year before the end of work in line with the international obligations.

