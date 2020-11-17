UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Denies Microsoft Claims Of Healthcare Cyber Attacks

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:53 PM

Russia denies Microsoft claims of healthcare cyber attacks

Moscow on Tuesday vehemently rejected claims by Microsoft that Russia was behind cyber attacks on companies researching coronavirus vaccines and treatments, saying it was being made a scapegoat

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Moscow on Tuesday vehemently rejected claims by microsoft that Russia was behind cyber attacks on companies researching coronavirus vaccines and treatments, saying it was being made a scapegoat.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti it had become "politically fashionable" to pin the blame for cyber attacks on Moscow.

Russia announced in August that it had registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- but did so ahead of large-scale clinical trials.

In October, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had also registered its second coronavirus vaccine, EpiVacCorona.

"We do not need anything other than a normal approach towards the projects we already have in Russia and are promoting including in cooperation with foreign partners," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov also claimed that Russian companies themselves were frequently becoming targets of foreign cyber attacks.

He said Russia and the United States should allow experts to look into the issue.

"However, Washington has persistently steered clear of such dialogue," Ryabkov added.

Last week, Microsoft urged a crackdown on cyber attacks perpetrated by states and "malign actors" after a spate of hacks disrupted healthcare organisations fighting the coronavirus.

The US tech giant said the attacks came from Russia and North Korea.

The Kremlin has previously denied US claims that Russian military intelligence was behind cyber attacks targeting Ukraine's power grid, the 2017 French election and the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, describing them as "Russophobia".

Related Topics

Election World Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States North Korea August October 2017 2018 Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two bakeries sealed for selling tainted food produ ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan is a fantastic country with a lot of cric ..

3 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson under fire over Scottish parliament ..

7 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Army Refutes Claims About Azeri A ..

7 minutes ago

AC Milan coach Pioli's assistant also out with Cov ..

7 minutes ago

Peaceful rally held in sialkot

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.