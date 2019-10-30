Russia Deployed Podsolnuh Radar Systems to Far East, Baltic and Caspian Seas -Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia deployed its modern over-the-horizon radar systems, called Podsolnuh (Sunflower), to the Far East as well as the Baltic Sea and the Caspian Sea, the director general of the system's manufacturer, the Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications, told Sputnik.

Earlier reports said that the Podsolnuh systems, which are capable of detecting both waterborne and air targets, had been delivered to the Caspian Flotilla.

"We are creating surface wave radars, designed for detecting vessels and aircraft. These are Podsolnuh radars. They are already put in service, used in three directions: Far East, the Caspian Sea and the Baltic Sea," Kirill Makarov said.