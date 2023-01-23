Russia Deploys New Military Satcom Terminals to Battlefront - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Russia has deployed satellite communication terminals to a military unit in the Donetsk People's Republic for testing, former national space chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

"We have created the first compact sets (of satcom equipment).

They have been placed with an artillery brigade and are performing well," the former head of Roscosmos told Sputnik in an interview.

The military technology is based off civilian solutions marketed by Russian companies, Rogozin said. The former official, who is on a military advisory panel, said the tech was tailored for use "along the frontline when the enemy is jamming this sort of communication channels."