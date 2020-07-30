Russia Establishes Separate Communication Channel With Orbital Space Station - RSC Energia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia's cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station will communicate with the team on Earth via own relay satellites, after years of relying on the United States, the Russian state space agency's digital department chief said Thursday.

"Now we do not depend on our colleagues and the American segment," Roscosmos's Konstantin Shadrin said in a statement posted to the spacecraft maker RSC Energia's YouTube channel.

Russian cosmonauts could only communicate with the support team when the orbital outpost passed over Russia and had to switch to the NASA space network outside that range.

RSC Energia, which operates Russia's ISS segment, said that two relay satellites, called Luch, provided connection twice every lap around the Earth. The company plans to expand the network by adding a third satellite in the near future.