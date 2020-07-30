UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Establishes Separate Communication Channel With Orbital Space Station - RSC Energia

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Russia Establishes Separate Communication Channel With Orbital Space Station - RSC Energia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia's cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station will communicate with the team on Earth via own relay satellites, after years of relying on the United States, the Russian state space agency's digital department chief said Thursday.

"Now we do not depend on our colleagues and the American segment," Roscosmos's Konstantin Shadrin said in a statement posted to the spacecraft maker RSC Energia's YouTube channel.

Russian cosmonauts could only communicate with the support team when the orbital outpost passed over Russia and had to switch to the NASA space network outside that range.

RSC Energia, which operates Russia's ISS segment, said that two relay satellites, called Luch, provided connection twice every lap around the Earth. The company plans to expand the network by adding a third satellite in the near future.

Related Topics

Russia Company United States YouTube Satellites

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

5 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.