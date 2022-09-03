UrduPoint.com

Russia, Ethiopia To Discuss Military-Technical, Space Cooperation In October - Ambassador

Daniyal Sohail Published September 03, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Russia, Ethiopia to Discuss Military-Technical, Space Cooperation in October - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Russian-Ethiopian projects in the field of space and the use of peaceful nuclear energy are developing according to plan, and the two countries are also expected to discuss military-technical cooperation at a meeting of an intergovernmental commission next month, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau told Sputnik.

"Yes, all these projects (with Russia's Rosatom, Roscosmos) are developing according to plan. An intergovernmental commission will be held in October, where we will discuss all the current projects," the ambassador said.

He confirmed that military-technical cooperation will also be discussed at the October meeting.

In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his visit to Ethiopia that Moscow and Addis Ababa had reaffirmed their commitment to implementing new plans in the field of military and technical cooperation.

Russia and Ethiopia have also signed a memorandum of understanding on building up cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy, according to Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau. Ethiopia is also considering signing a cooperation agreement with Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit Addis Ababa Ethiopia July October All Agreement

Recent Stories

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

6 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

7 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

7 hours ago
 India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea se ..

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodu ..

7 hours ago
 Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as At ..

Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Re ..

7 hours ago
 'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental h ..

'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental health struggles

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.