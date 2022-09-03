Russia, Ethiopia to Discuss Military-Technical, Space Cooperation in October - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Russian-Ethiopian projects in the field of space and the use of peaceful nuclear energy are developing according to plan, and the two countries are also expected to discuss military-technical cooperation at a meeting of an intergovernmental commission next month, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau told Sputnik.

"Yes, all these projects (with Russia's Rosatom, Roscosmos) are developing according to plan. An intergovernmental commission will be held in October, where we will discuss all the current projects," the ambassador said.

He confirmed that military-technical cooperation will also be discussed at the October meeting.

In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his visit to Ethiopia that Moscow and Addis Ababa had reaffirmed their commitment to implementing new plans in the field of military and technical cooperation.

Russia and Ethiopia have also signed a memorandum of understanding on building up cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy, according to Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau. Ethiopia is also considering signing a cooperation agreement with Russian space agency Roscosmos.