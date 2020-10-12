UrduPoint.com
Russia-European Mars Mission To Launch On September 20, 2022 - ESA

Mon 12th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Russian-EU mission to look for traces of life on Mars is set to depart on september 20, 2022, according to the website of the European Space Agency (ESA).

The launch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Moscow time (14:10 GMT).

If necessary, the launch may be rescheduled within the so-called launch window that lasts until October 1, 2022.

The Exomars mission was originally planned for 2020, but the ESA and Russia's Roscomos said in March it would be rescheduled to have more time to test upgraded equipment.

The rover is expected to land on Mars on June 10, 2023.

