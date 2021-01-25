Russia Excluded From Lunar Gateway Discussions - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russia has been excluded from the expert group discussing the Lunar Gateway, a proposed space station orbiting the Moon, after Russia expressed dissatisfaction over its insufficient role in the project, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"Russian representatives have been excluded from discussions on this topic, excluded from the mail list, talks, access to materials," the source said.

According to the source, the decision comes after Russia repeatedly voiced dissatisfaction with its limited role in the project.