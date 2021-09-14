Russia Expected to Start Installing GLONASS Stations in China Until Year-End - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russia's state space agency Roscosmos will start placing ground stations for its GLONASS navigation satellite system across China tentatively before the end of the year, Roscosmos Deputy Director for International Cooperation General Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik.

"We have a reciprocal process ” we need to place GLONASS stations in China, and they ” over here (in Russia). Now we have started active work. I hope that the installation will begin this year. We will make every effort for this," Saveliev said.

In 2018, the two countries reached an agreement to cooperate on the use of their global satellite navigation systems for peaceful purposes, with the document ratified the next year. China is planned to install satellites of its BeiDou navigation system across Russia.

Under the agreement, at least three GLONASS stations are expected to be placed in China ” in the cities of Shanghai, Urumqi, and Changchun ” while three BeiDou stations are due to be situated in Russia ” in the cities of Obninsk, Irkutsk and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy.