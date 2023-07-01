Russia Expects to Launch Glonass-K2 Satellite Into Orbit in August - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The next-generation Glonass-K2 navigation satellite is expected to be launched in August, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Friday.

"In August, we plan to launch the Glonass-K2 satellite, which will have a longer active life and better accuracy characteristics," Borisov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Glonass global navigation satellite system is used to determine the position, speed and exact time of objects on land, at sea, in the air and in space.

In January, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Roscosmos, announced that the Glonass constellation would be replenished with new Glonass-K and Glonass-K2 satellites in 2023.