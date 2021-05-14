UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Extends Probe Into February Failure Of Progress MS-16 Automated Docking To ISS

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia Extends Probe Into February Failure of Progress MS-16 Automated Docking to ISS

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia has indefinitely extended the work of the commission in charge of investigating causes of a malfunction that occurred during the docking of the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) in February, as a result of which the docking had to be done manually, a Roscosmos subsidiary said on Friday.

In February, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov performed the manual docking of the spacecraft because the Progress MS-16 deviated too much from the intended trajectory.

"The commission's work is not finished, the time frame is unknown," Dmitry Baranov, the Progress Rocket Space Center CEO, said.

In April, Baranov said that the commission will work until April 30, noting that the incident was caused by a malfunction in the rocket fairing of the Soyuz launch vehicle.

Progress cargo ships deliver fuel, oxygen and water to the ISS crew. Since 1978, there have been 168 Progress spacecraft launches, three of them failed to reach the station due to issues with launch vehicles.

Related Topics

Water Russia Vehicles Vehicle Progress February April From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

38 minutes ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

2 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

2 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

2 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.