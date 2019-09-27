UrduPoint.com
Russia Faces 'Colossal' Challenge As US Plans To Deploy ABM To Space - Envoy

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

Russia is confronted with "a new and colossal" challenge in light of US plans to deploy anti-ballistic interceptors to outer space and believes it can significantly complicate talks on nuclear disarmament, Russia's Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia is confronted with "a new and colossal" challenge in light of US plans to deploy anti-ballistic interceptors to outer space and believes it can significantly complicate talks on nuclear disarmament, Russia's Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists in the Austrian capital, he called the push to militarize space the opening of yet another "Pandora box" that would have harsh consequences for global stability.

"They promised to start with deploying interceptors on a permanent basis in space when they acquire technical capabilities to do so, and it is likely to happen soon.

.. It will be a new and colossal challenge. In such circumstances it will be significantly more difficult to talk about nuclear disarmament," the Russian diplomat said.

In August, US President Donald Trump inaugurated the nation's Space Command. In an accompanying speech he proclaimed the space "the next war fighting domain" and emphasized the importance "to have the freedom to operate in space in order to detect and destroy any missile launched against the United States."

