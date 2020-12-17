Russia Fines Google $41,100 for Showing Banned Information in Search Results - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A court Moscow on Thursday fined Google 3 million rubles (about $41,100) for banned information in search results, which is the largest penalty the company has ever faced in Russia, the spokeswoman for the court told Sputnik.

In the past, Google was fined 500,000 rubles, 700,000 rubles and 1.5 million rubles for similar breaches.

A Russian media watchdog has said that Google was still showing links for websites with extremist, pornographic, or suicidal content in search results, although Russia had restricted access to those websites.