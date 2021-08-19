Russia Fines Google Another $54,000, Total Penalties Reach $440,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Moscow's Tagansky district court on Thursday fined Google another 4 million rubles ($53,960) for not deleting banned content, adding up to a total of 32.5 million rubles, court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik on Thursday.

Fines were issued for violating regulations on Russians' data localization, as well as failure to remove prohibited content, including calls for extremism.

"Google LLC was found guilty ... under Section 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code on Administrative Offenses. The company was sentenced to an administrative fine of 4 million rubles," Gurinchuk said.

The US tech giant was fined in the past for similar violations.