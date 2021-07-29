UrduPoint.com
Russia Fines Google For Breaching Data Storage Law

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:12 PM

Russia fines Google for breaching data storage law

Russia has fined Google over $40,000 for failing to store the data of Russian users on local servers, a court spokeswoman said Thursday, the first time the US-based tech giant has been fined for the offence

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia has fined Google over $40,000 for failing to store the data of Russian users on local servers, a court spokeswoman said Thursday, the first time the US-based tech giant has been fined for the offence.

The Russian government has been seeking to tighten control over the Russian segment of the web and develop a so-called "sovereign internet" and has said foreign technology companies must store Russian users' data in the country.

Moscow's Tagansky district court on Thursday found Google guilty of breaching data localisation laws and fined the company 3 million rubles ($41,000), a court spokeswoman told state news agency RIA Novosti.

The maximum penalty is six million rubles.

This is the first time the US company has been penalised for breaching the controversial law passed in 2014 that requires the personal data of Russian users to be stored inside Russia.

