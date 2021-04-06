UrduPoint.com
Russia Fines TikTok Over Calls For Minors To Join Protests

Daniyal Sohail 27 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:44 PM

Russia fines TikTok over calls for minors to join protests

A Moscow court on Tuesday fined TikTok more than $30,000 for failing to delete posts calling for minors to join unsanctioned protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

A Moscow court on Tuesday fined TikTok more than $30,000 for failing to delete posts calling for minors to join unsanctioned protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The court said on its Telegram channel that the video-sharing platform had been found guilty of failing to remove information that violates Russian law and sentenced to an administrative fine of 2.6 million rubles ($34,000, 28,000 Euros).

More Stories From Technology

