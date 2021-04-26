UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Greenlights OneWeb Satellite Launch From Vostochny

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russia Greenlights OneWeb Satellite Launch From Vostochny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) A Russian state commission has given the final go ahead for the launch of OneWeb communication satellites atop a Soyuz rocket on Sunday night, the Roscosmos space agency told Sputnik.

The rocket will blast off from the Vostochny space port in Russia's Far East at 01:14:08 Moscow time on Monday (22:14:08 GMT Sunday).

The mission is named after Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space who made his pioneering flight 60 years ago. It will be aired live by Roscosmos.

The launch of 36 satellites was commissioned by the London-based internet company OneWeb, which plans for them to link up with the other 146 satellites in orbit to create a new network.

OneWeb plans to put more satellites into orbit on May 27 and July 1, sources told Sputnik. Four more launches from Kazakhstan's Baikonur are scheduled for August, September and December.

Related Topics

Internet Moscow Russia Company Man Kazakhstan May July August September December Sunday From Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

57 minutes ago

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

3 hours ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

3 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

4 hours ago

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.