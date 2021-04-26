Russia Greenlights OneWeb Satellite Launch From Vostochny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) A Russian state commission has given the final go ahead for the launch of OneWeb communication satellites atop a Soyuz rocket on Sunday night, the Roscosmos space agency told Sputnik.

The rocket will blast off from the Vostochny space port in Russia's Far East at 01:14:08 Moscow time on Monday (22:14:08 GMT Sunday).

The mission is named after Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space who made his pioneering flight 60 years ago. It will be aired live by Roscosmos.

The launch of 36 satellites was commissioned by the London-based internet company OneWeb, which plans for them to link up with the other 146 satellites in orbit to create a new network.

OneWeb plans to put more satellites into orbit on May 27 and July 1, sources told Sputnik. Four more launches from Kazakhstan's Baikonur are scheduled for August, September and December.