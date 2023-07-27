Russia Hands Over Space Debris Tracking Complex to Nigeria - Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia's Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics (KIAM) has handed over a space debris tracking complex to the Nigerian National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and is building another one in Tanzania, Russian academy of Sciences Vice President Sergey Chernyshev said on Thursday.

"The KIAM has handed over to the NASRDA a ground-based optical-electronic system for tracking space debris objects," Chernyshev said at the Russia-Africa Summit.

The tracking stations will allow Russia and other partners to comprehensively evaluate the data obtained from observations of space debris, the official said, adding that this is very important for preventing man-made threats and studying near-Earth space.

On July 23, Russia opened a similar complex for operational monitoring of space debris in South Africa. The first such system was installed in Brazil.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.