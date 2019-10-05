UrduPoint.com
Russia Has Half As Many Military Satellites As Civilian Ones - Aerospace Forces

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Russian has half as many military satellites operating in orbit than civilian ones, Maj. Gen. Anatoly Nestechuk, the chief of staff of the 15th Russian Aerospace Forces Army, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Russian has half as many military satellites operating in orbit than civilian ones, Maj. Gen. Anatoly Nestechuk, the chief of staff of the 15th Russian Aerospace Forces Army, said on Saturday.

"Ninety satellites operate in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, that is, military devices.

And more than 60 satellites operate within the framework of the implementation of the Federal Space Program and in the interests of other agencies," Nestechuk said on the air of Russian broadcaster Ekho Moskvy.

In September, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said that there were 165 Russian satellites in orbit, a significant part of which served defense purposes.

