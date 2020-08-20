UrduPoint.com
Russia Has No Aim To Dominate In Space, Pursues Strategic Balance - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:12 PM

Russia Has No Aim to Dominate in Space, Pursues Strategic Balance - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russia does not pursue dominance in space and prioritizes the preservation of strategic balance in the interest of global security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russia's priority is to use space for exclusively peaceful purposes as well as to prevent an arms race in space.

Unlike the United States, we do not pursue the goal of dominating in space. On the contrary, we are interested in maintaining the strategic balance for the sake of strengthening global security," Zakharova said at a daily briefing, commenting on the US' recently-published Space Power doctrinal document, outlining the priorities of the US space force.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the United States views space exclusively as an "arena for military action."

