Russia Has No Plans to Ban Wikipedia Yet - Minister of Digital Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Russian government has no intention to ban Wikipedia yet, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev told reporters on the sidelines of the First Russian Data Forum on Tuesday.

Earlier in April, the head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Valery Fadeyev, said that Wikipedia contained many historical and political distortions and it was necessary to create an alternative to it and ban it. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued on the same day that Wikipedia does contain a lot of errors and distortions, but it is necessary to create an equivalent for it first and talk about banning it later.

"We are working on it (an equivalent for Wikipedia), I'm not prepared to tell you how much of it is ready though. We're not going to ban Wikipedia just yet; so far there's been no such plans," Shadayev said.

In December 2022, he announced preparations for a new internet portal named Znaniya (Knowledge), which was slated to go online in the first quarter of 2023.