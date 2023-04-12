Russia Has Own Unique Solutions For Defending Itself, Space Exploration - Putin
Daniyal Sohail Published April 12, 2023 | 07:45 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia has its own unique solutions for defending itself and space exploration, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Our country has its own unique solutions to solve defense problems, to explore space," Putin said at an event dedicated to the Cosmonautics Day.