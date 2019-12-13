UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Hungary Discuss Hungarian Astronaut's Flight To International Space Station

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Russia, Hungary Discuss Hungarian Astronaut's Flight to International Space Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russian space corporation Roscosmos and a Hungarian delegation discussed on Friday the prospects of sending a Hungarian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Soyuz rocket, the state corporation said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the parties noted the historical value of Russian-Hungarian cooperation in the field of peaceful exploration and use of outer space, and discussed existing and promising bilateral cooperation projects ... The parties agreed to continue the discussion of space projects and discussed the possibility of organizing the next meeting in Russia in January 2020," the statement read.

Chief of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, and Hungarian ambassador to Russia Norbert Konkoly took part in the talks, in which the possibility of conducting joint experiments on the ISS was also a topic of discussion.

Earlier in November, a Hungarian delegate to the European Space Agency's ministerial meeting had said that the country was engaged in talks with Roscosmos on the possibility of sending its astronaut to the International Space Station by 2024. The Soyuz rockets operated by Roscosmos are, at the moment, the only means to transport astronauts to the ISS.

The first Hungarian astronaut, Bertalan Farkas, was launched into space on Soyuz 36 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in 1980.

Related Topics

Russia January November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

38 minutes ago

Moscow Did Not Benefit From White Helmets Co-Found ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street slides following US-China trade deal

3 minutes ago

PHA DG visits Greater Iqbal Park

3 minutes ago

Man killed in Nushki

3 minutes ago

US Never Promised Kurds Assistance in Establishing ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.