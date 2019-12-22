Russia Insists on Discussing Issues Linked to US, French Plans to Militarize Space- Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, December 22 (Sputnik) - Russia insists that issues related to US and French plans on militarization of space should be discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he had approved the establishment of a space command within French Air Force by September next year for the country to enhance its defense capabilities and protect its satellites. Meanwhile, in August, the United States took a major step toward creating a full-fledged US Space Force by officially launching its newest military branch, the US Space Command.

"Undoubtedly, now, when we see that this missile defense has nothing to do with the task of defending against Iran, and is truly global, we insist on discussing the problems associated with the declared plans to put weapons into outer space ” this was stated not only by the Americans, but already by the French," Lavrov said on the talk show "Big Game" on Channel One.