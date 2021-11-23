Russia Intends to Promote Green Technologies for Development - Lavrov

Russia intends to actively promote green technologies for the country's development, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"On the one hand, of course, these processes (energy transition and green "transformation of the economy) bring with them not only risks, but already really manifested dangers of so-called green protectionism.

On the other hand, the development of green technologies, of course, will strongly stimulate the development of countries and the development of Russia, which intends to actively engage in this," Lavrov told a business forum.