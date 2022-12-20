- Home
Russia Interested In Cooperation With Iran On Gas Turbine Technologies - Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov
Daniyal Sohail Published December 20, 2022 | 09:49 PM
Russian companies are interested in cooperating with Iran on gas turbine technologies and the establishment of joint production, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Tuesday.
"Russian companies are interested in cooperation with Iranian partners in the exchange of gas turbine technologies and the establishment of their joint production. There is great potential for cooperation here," Shulginov said.