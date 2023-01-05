Russia, Iran Sign Cooperation Memorandums on Space Launch Services - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Russian and Iranian space corporations have signed memorandums on provision of launch services, Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, said on Thursday.

"As a result of international events, conferences and exhibitions organized with the participation of Roscosmos and rocket and space industry entities, memorandums were signed for cooperation in the field of launch services with Iranian companies SAHAB and SpaceOmid," Roscosmos said in a statement.

In December, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour said that the country would put into orbit at least two domestically-produced satellites, Nahid-1 and Nahid-2, by the spring of 2023. Nahid-2 is considered an important advancement in Iran's orbital spacecraft production.