Russia, Kazakhstan Agree to Create Launching Site for Soyuz-5 Rockets - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation said on Thursday that its subsidiary had signed an agreement with a Kazakh company to create a Soyuz-5 launch complex at the Baikonur spaceport.

"Today, July 30, 2020 a ceremony was held to sign an agreement to conclude a contract between Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (which is a part of State Corporation Roscosmos) and the joint venture Baiterek to provide services in support of the development of Space Rocket System Baiterek based on a new-generation medium space rocket for launching unmanned spacecraft," the company said in a statement.

The agreement was inked by Energia's Director Igor Ozar and General Director of JV Baiterek Kuat Mustafinov with the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, and Kazakh Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Azamat Batyrkozh present.

"The Baiterek project calls for the development of the Baiterek rocket system based on the Zenit-M ground infrastructure at Baikonur cosmodrome for launches of the advanced medium launch vehicle Soyuz-5," the company added.

The Soyuz-5 rocket, which is being developed by the Energia rocket and space corporation and Progress rocket space center, is scheduled to undergo initial testing in 2022.