Russia Launched 3 Gonets-M Satellites From Plesetsk Spaceport - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia launched on Friday a Rokot carrier rocket with three Gonets-M communication satellites and a military satellite from the Plesetsk spaceport, the Defense Ministry said.

"On Friday, December 27, at 02:11 Moscow time [23:11 GMT on Thursday], a combat unit of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces launched the light-class Rokot carrier rocket with several communication satellites of Gonets-M and a space vehicle for the Defense Ministry from the launchpad 3 of platform 133 of the Plesetsk spaceport, Arkhangelsk region," the Defense Ministry's press service told reporters.