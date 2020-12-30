Russia Launched 7 New Civilian Satellites Into Orbit In 2020 - Space Agency
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:57 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Russian constellation of civilian and double-use satellites has expanded by 7 percent during the outgoing year, Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said in a yearly review of achievements.
"The Russian orbital constellation for social-economic, scientific and navigation purposes amounted to 99 spacecraft," the review read.
In 2019, the Russian orbital constellation included 92 civilian and double-use satellites.
Russia also has a constellation of military satellites, which counted 163 last year, but the review provided no update on this.