Russia Launches Glonass-K Navigation Satellite From Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia Launches Glonass-K Navigation Satellite From Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia successfully launched its Glonass-K navigation satellite atop the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome on Sunday evening, the Defense Ministry said.

The satellite was launched at 10:08 p.m. (19:08 GMT)

It was the fifth Soyuz-2 launch from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2020. The previous one was carried out on September 28.

More Stories From Technology

