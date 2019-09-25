Russia Launches Last Soyuz Space Rocket With Ukrainian Components From Baikonur

Wednesday's launch of the Soyuz-FG space rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome was the last time when Russia lifted off a Soyuz spacecraft with Ukrainian components in the control system, according to Russian space agency Roscosmos

Starting next year, cosmonauts will be using the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. As opposed to the Soyuz-FG, the new launch vehicle has digital systems installed and all of its components are made in Russia.

In November, Russia will completely cease operation of space rockets with Ukrainian components.

The last will be the Rokot light launch vehicle, which will lift off the Gonets communications satellites into orbit from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region.

It was also the last space rocket launched from Baikonur Site 1, also known as Gagarin's Start launch site, before it will be closed for reconstruction.

This launch site, which is managed by Roscosmos, was used for the world's first human spaceflight made by Yuri Gagarin on Vostok 1 in 1961.