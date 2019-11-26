Russia Launches Military Satellite on Board Soyuz-2.1v Carrier Rocket

The Aerospace Forces successfully launched on Monday a Soyuz-2.1v space rocket carrying a military-purpose satellite from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Aerospace Forces successfully launched on Monday a Soyuz-2.1v space rocket carrying a military-purpose satellite from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia , the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry said the launch took place on schedule at 08.52 pm Moscow time (17:52 GMT).

This is the second launch of a Soyuz-2.1v light-class carrier rocket in 2019 from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The previous launch took place on July 10.