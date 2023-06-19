MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the locations of storage of foreign-made equipment of the Ukrainian army in the night from Sunday to Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Tonight, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at locations where foreign-made military equipment is stored," the ministry said.

The ministry added that all designated targets had been hit and the goal of the strike had been achieved.