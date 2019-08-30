Russia Launches Rokot Space Rocket to Orbit Military Satellite

Russia's Space Forces on Friday launched a Rokot carrier rocket with a military spacecraft from the Plesetsk space center in the north of the country, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russia 's Space Forces on Friday launched a Rokot carrier rocket with a military spacecraft from the Plesetsk space center in the north of the country, the Defense Ministry said.

"All pre-launch operations and the launch of the Rokot space rocket were successful. The ground assets of the Space Forces carried out control over the launch and the flight of the launch vehicle," the ministry said.