Russia Launches Soyuz-2 Carrier Rocket With UK OneWeb Satellites From Baikonur - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russia launched on Friday a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 UK satellites for the OneWeb project from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the live broadcast of the launch on the Roscosmos website showed.

The launch took place at 00:42 Moscow time (21:42 GMT on Thursday). This is the first Russian space launch carried out this year.

Roscosmos signed contracts with French company Arianespace and UK's OneWeb in June 2015 for carrying out a total of 21 commercial launches to bring 672 satellites to space atop the Soyuz rockets from Kourou, Baikonur and Vostochny spaceports.

OneWeb plans to create a constellation of satellites that will provide broadband internet access to users around the world fully covering the Earth's surface.