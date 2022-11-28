Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite From Plesetsk - Defense Ministry

Russia successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk spaceport, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

"On Monday... from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Ministry of Defense of (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk region, combat crews of the space forces of the Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.

1b medium-class launch vehicle with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.

The previous launch of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from Plesetsk took place on November 2, when another Russian military spacecraft was put into orbit.