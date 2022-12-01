Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellites From Plesetsk - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Russia successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On December 1, 2022, from the Plesetsk cosmodrome (Russia's Arkhangelsk region), a combat crew of the space forces of the Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.

1b medium-class launch vehicle with spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.

It was the third launch in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry in one month. The previous launches took place on November 2 and 28, when other Russian military spacecraft were put into orbit.