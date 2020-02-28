Russia, Luxembourg Express Mutual Interest in Space Cooperation - Lavrov

Russia and Luxembourg have expressed mutual interest in cooperating in space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference following talks with his Luxembourgian counterpart, Jean Asselborn

Jean Asselborn traveled to Russia on Thursday for a two-day working visit at Lavrov's invitation. The trip marks the top Luxembourgian diplomat's seventh trip to the country since his appointment in 2004.

"Luxembourg is one of the largest foreign investors in the Russian economy.

A number of joint projects in the field of industry are being implemented, [we have] good prospects in innovation and finance, including what is now called 'green finance.' We noted mutual interest in cooperation in space," Lavrov said.

Last January, Russia proposed that Luxembourg sign a framework agreement on the joint mineral mining in outer space.

Luxembourg and the United States are the only two countries that have already passed laws regarding space mining to establish legal and regulatory frameworks for mining operations beyond Earth.