UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Luxembourg Express Mutual Interest In Space Cooperation - Lavrov

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:27 PM

Russia, Luxembourg Express Mutual Interest in Space Cooperation - Lavrov

Russia and Luxembourg have expressed mutual interest in cooperating in space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference following talks with his Luxembourgian counterpart, Jean Asselborn

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russia and Luxembourg have expressed mutual interest in cooperating in space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference following talks with his Luxembourgian counterpart, Jean Asselborn.

Jean Asselborn traveled to Russia on Thursday for a two-day working visit at Lavrov's invitation. The trip marks the top Luxembourgian diplomat's seventh trip to the country since his appointment in 2004.

"Luxembourg is one of the largest foreign investors in the Russian economy.

A number of joint projects in the field of industry are being implemented, [we have] good prospects in innovation and finance, including what is now called 'green finance.' We noted mutual interest in cooperation in space," Lavrov said.

Last January, Russia proposed that Luxembourg sign a framework agreement on the joint mineral mining in outer space.

Luxembourg and the United States are the only two countries that have already passed laws regarding space mining to establish legal and regulatory frameworks for mining operations beyond Earth.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Luxembourg United States January Agreement Industry Top

Recent Stories

PCB says the tickets will be refund to the fans in ..

9 minutes ago

Turkish Communications Director Says Putin, Erdoga ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns ..

2 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.02 in interbank

3 minutes ago

Gold price declines by Rs 700, traded at Rs 93,750 ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's corona-virus death toll rises to 34

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.