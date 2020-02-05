UrduPoint.com
Russia Makes New 3D Space Printer, Testing On International Space Station (ISS) Imminent - Developer

Russia Makes New 3D Space Printer, Testing on International Space Station (ISS) Imminent - Developer

The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry (FPI) has joined efforts with Roscosmos to develop a 3D-printer that will be tested on the International Space Station (ISS) and potentially be used for printing parts of bases on the Moon and Mars, FPI deputy head Vitaly Davydov said

"Together with the Tekhnomash Scientific Production Association [a subsidiary of Roscosmos], we began working on additive technologies. It is about creating a 3D-printer capable of operating in space and defining tasks for it.

"Together with the Tekhnomash Scientific Production Association [a subsidiary of Roscosmos], we began working on additive technologies. It is about creating a 3D-printer capable of operating in space and defining tasks for it.

We plan to conduct pilot tests on the ISS and continue using such devices to print elements of space technology in orbit, including large-sized antenna systems," Davydov said.

In the long run, such devices could be considered for use in the construction of bases on the Moon and Mars, he added.

In 2014, the 3-D Printing In Zero-G experiment, run by NASA and California-based company Made in Space, resulted in the first-ever 3D printer being tested in space. In 2018, Russia became the first country to test a 3D bio-printer by printing human and animal tissue.

