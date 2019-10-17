Russia May Assist Algeria in Creating Own Space Systems - Roscosmos Subsidiary

Russian rocket and space enterprises can help Algeria create its own space systems, Glavcosmos, a Russian launch service provider and subsidiary of the state corporation Roscosmos, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian rocket and space enterprises can help Algeria create its own space systems, Glavcosmos, a Russian launch service provider and subsidiary of the state corporation Roscosmos, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the Russian space industry held talks with counterparts from the Algerian Space Agency and discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation.

"The delegation of @glavkosmos, @roscosmos and #VNIIEM had a meeting with their colleagues from Algerian Space Agency and received a warm welcome from its Director General Dr. Azzedine Oussedik. Issues of future cooperation in the development of space systems were discussed," the press service of Glavcosmos said on Twitter.

All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Electromechanics (VNIIEM) is engaged in creation of satellites for ecological, geological and meteorological observation.