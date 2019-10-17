UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Assist Algeria In Creating Own Space Systems - Roscosmos Subsidiary

Daniyal Sohail 52 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:53 PM

Russia May Assist Algeria in Creating Own Space Systems - Roscosmos Subsidiary

Russian rocket and space enterprises can help Algeria create its own space systems, Glavcosmos, a Russian launch service provider and subsidiary of the state corporation Roscosmos, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian rocket and space enterprises can help Algeria create its own space systems, Glavcosmos, a Russian launch service provider and subsidiary of the state corporation Roscosmos, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the Russian space industry held talks with counterparts from the Algerian Space Agency and discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation.

"The delegation of @glavkosmos, @roscosmos and #VNIIEM had a meeting with their colleagues from Algerian Space Agency and received a warm welcome from its Director General Dr. Azzedine Oussedik. Issues of future cooperation in the development of space systems were discussed," the press service of Glavcosmos said on Twitter.

All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Electromechanics (VNIIEM) is engaged in creation of satellites for ecological, geological and meteorological observation.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Algeria From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

23 minutes ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of &#039;Bib ..

1 hour ago

Britain and EU strike Brexit deal but MPs cry foul ..

51 seconds ago

Steps under way to meet nutritional deficiencies i ..

54 seconds ago

National Assembly body for uplifting indigenous fi ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.