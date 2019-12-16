UrduPoint.com
Russia May Develop Commercial Elevator Module To Develop Cargo To Moon - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) OSTOCHNY SPACEPORT, Russia, December 16 (Sputnik) - Russia has plans to develop a space elevator module for delivering commercial and other cargo to the Moon from orbit, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"We plan to create a universal Moon landing module that can deliver both our payload and foreign payload," Rogozin said at a press conference at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East.

Rogozin said he did not rule out that the elevator module could be commercialized.

While Russia's negotiations with NASA about Roscosmos' possible engagement in developing the United States' Lunar Gateway station have not given any fruit yet, Russia has no specific plans on developing a similar station on its own.

