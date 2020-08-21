UrduPoint.com
Russia May Develop Satellites To Monitor Space Debris - Roscosmos Institute

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:12 PM

Russia is considering the possibility of creating a separate constellation of satellites that will track other satellites and space debris in Earth's orbit, the head of the Information and Analytical Center of TsNIIMash, a Roscosmos research institute, Igor Barakas, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russia is considering the possibility of creating a separate constellation of satellites that will track other satellites and space debris in Earth's orbit, the head of the Information and Analytical Center of TsNIIMash, a Roscosmos research institute, Igor Barakas, told Sputnik in an interview.

"[Roscosmos] is considering the possibility of creating a specialized space segment for monitoring near-Earth space, which includes spacecraft equipped with highly sensitive optical and electronic equipment," Barakas said.

According to Barakas, the satellite constellation might be created as part of Russia's asteroid detection system, called Milky Way, which ensures the global coverage, efficiency and completeness of monitoring near-Earth space.

At the moment, Russia does not have such satellites, and the observation of Earth's orbit is carried out with the help of 36 ground-based telescopes located both in the country and abroad.

