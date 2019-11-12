UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Send First Egyptian Astronaut Into Orbit - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 6 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Russia May Send First Egyptian Astronaut Into Orbit - Roscosmos

Russia and Egypt are discussing the possibility of sending an Egyptian astronaut into orbit on a Russian spacecraft, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) - Russia and Egypt are discussing the possibility of sending an Egyptian astronaut into orbit on a Russian spacecraft, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

Under a bilateral partnership program, Roscosmos sent the first UAE astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft in September.

According to Rogozin, many other countries have made requests for sending their nationals into space with Russia's help.

"We are negotiating with other potential participants of this project: Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia," Rogozin said at a space conference in Kazakhstan.

Earlier this year, Roscosmos and the Saudi Space Commission signed an agreement providing for a Saudi astronaut to fly to the ISS.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Egypt UAE Saudi Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan September November Agreement

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif conditionally allowed to fly to Londo ..

24 seconds ago

PTCL ‘Fun &Sports Gala 2019’concludes in Islam ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Executive Council issues resolution classi ..

3 minutes ago

ADNOC partners with Abu Dhabi’s Group 42 to deve ..

3 minutes ago

DLD to hold International Real Estate Conference 2 ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Supports Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri's A ..

1 second ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.