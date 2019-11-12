Russia May Send First Egyptian Astronaut Into Orbit - Roscosmos

Russia and Egypt are discussing the possibility of sending an Egyptian astronaut into orbit on a Russian spacecraft, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) - Russia and Egypt are discussing the possibility of sending an Egyptian astronaut into orbit on a Russian spacecraft, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

Under a bilateral partnership program, Roscosmos sent the first UAE astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft in September.

According to Rogozin, many other countries have made requests for sending their nationals into space with Russia's help.

"We are negotiating with other potential participants of this project: Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia," Rogozin said at a space conference in Kazakhstan.

Earlier this year, Roscosmos and the Saudi Space Commission signed an agreement providing for a Saudi astronaut to fly to the ISS.