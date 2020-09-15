UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Send Space Mission To Venus - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:09 PM

Russia May Send Space Mission to Venus - Roscosmos

The head of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, on Tuesday mentioned a possible Russian-only space mission to Venus following the detection of biomarkers in the planet's clouds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The head of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, on Tuesday mentioned a possible Russian-only space mission to Venus following the detection of biomarkers in the planet's clouds.

According to an article published in the Nature Astronomy journal on Monday, phosphine gas, potentially of biological origins, was discovered in the Venusian atmosphere. The discovery has emerged as Russia and the United States are planning a joint space mission to Venus for 2027-2029, known as Venera-D to bring soil samples from the planet's surface.

"We are also considering a separate mission to Venus. We think that Venus is a Russian planet anyway," Rogozin told journalists.

He noted the primacy of Russia when it comes to researching the planet.

"Some Russian scientists claim that this [scientific discovery] is not yet the direct proof [of the presence of life]. Nevertheless, I would like to confirm that our country was the only one and first on Venus. Our device was there, it conducted research, it is basically absolute hell out there," Rogozin added.

In 1965, the Soviet Union launched a Venera 3 space probe which made a hard landing on the Venusian surface, becoming the first time a man-made device to land on another planetary body, not counting the Moon. In 1970, the Venera 7 spacecraft became the first to transmit data from another planet's surface.

Related Topics

Russia United States Gas From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues Decree restructuring BoD of the e ..

11 minutes ago

TRA allocates new frequencies for 5G networks

26 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution joins key UAE suppliers to prov ..

41 minutes ago

US Calls on Other Nations to Join Investigation In ..

2 minutes ago

India hurts itself with border belligerence: Globa ..

2 minutes ago

PM arrives in Lahore on one-day

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.