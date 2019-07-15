Russia May Set Up GLONASS Ground Stations in Saudi Arabia - Meeting Papers

Saudi Arabia may host ground stations of Russia's global GLONASS satellite navigation system as part of the space cooperation plan between the two countries, according to a final document from a meeting of the joint Russian-Saudi Arabian intergovernmental commission, obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Saudi Arabia may host ground stations of Russia 's global GLONASS satellite navigation system as part of the space cooperation plan between the two countries, according to a final document from a meeting of the joint Russian-Saudi Arabian intergovernmental commission, obtained by Sputnik.

"The sides expressed their readiness to continue consultations on prospects and mutually beneficial areas of bilateral activities in space sector: satellite navigation and installation of GLONASS ground stations in Saudi Arabia," the document read.

GLONASS is one of four global satellite navigation systems, which also include China's BeiDou, US-owned GPS and the European Union's Galileo.

The GLONASS constellation comprises a total of 27 satellites, including 24 operational devices.