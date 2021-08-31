Russia May Start Building New Space Station in 2027 - RSC Energia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) In 2027, Russia may start assembling a new national space station in orbit, while continuing to operate the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) for two years, general designer of the Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia, flight director of the ISS Russian segment, Vladimir Solovyov, told Sputnik.

"The Angara is being created, but, as my colleagues explain to me, with its help we will be able to launch new modules at about 2027, when, we hope, the infrastructure at the Vostochny space center is ready. That is, we should fly to the ISS until 2028-2029 in order to close the gap between the completion of the ISS and the start of the new station's operation for at least two years," Solovyov said.

Earlier reports said the first module of the new Russian space station should be ready for launch in 2025.