UrduPoint.com

Russia May Start Building New Space Station In 2027 - RSC Energia

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:20 AM

Russia May Start Building New Space Station in 2027 - RSC Energia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) In 2027, Russia may start assembling a new national space station in orbit, while continuing to operate the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) for two years, general designer of the Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia, flight director of the ISS Russian segment, Vladimir Solovyov, told Sputnik.

"The Angara is being created, but, as my colleagues explain to me, with its help we will be able to launch new modules at about 2027, when, we hope, the infrastructure at the Vostochny space center is ready. That is, we should fly to the ISS until 2028-2029 in order to close the gap between the completion of the ISS and the start of the new station's operation for at least two years," Solovyov said.

Earlier reports said the first module of the new Russian space station should be ready for launch in 2025.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin May

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bila ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone cal ..

4 hours ago
 Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers ..

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

5 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-infor ..

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-informed perspectives &#039;disrupt ..

6 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution crowns UAE’s 5 ..

National Human Rights Institution crowns UAE’s 50-year social development effo ..

6 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

6 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.