Russia-Mexico Space Agreement Has No Provision for GLONASS - Mexican Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) The Russian-Mexican agreement on cooperation in exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes does not cover Russia's space-based satellite navigation system GLONASS, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.

"The signed agreement does not provide for activities related to the GLONASS system, and there are no assumptions yet whether it could be included in near future," the statement published on Saturday read.

The agreement is currently in the approval process and is yet to be forwarded for approval by the Senate, according to the ministry.

On October 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Federal law, ratifying the Russian-Mexican agreement on cooperation in exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes. The agreement was signed by the two countries in September 2021.

Earlier in the week, media reported that the agreement provided for the installation of GLONASS stations and created a legal basis for the development of the Russian-Mexican cooperation in this area, as well as for the practical application of space systems and technologies for peaceful purposes.