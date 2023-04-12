Russia Needs To Create Sovereign Space Systems, New Component Base - Putin
Daniyal Sohail Published April 12, 2023 | 08:52 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia needs to create sovereign pace systems, as well as the transition to the production of products in the interests of the national economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Of course, we need to create sovereign space systems and a component base of a new generation," Putin said on the Cosmonautics Day celebration.
The president added that Russia needs to move faster to the production of advanced competitive products in the interests of the national economy.