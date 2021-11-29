UrduPoint.com

Russia Needs To Send Mission To Venus By 2030 - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia needs to send a mission to Venus by 2030 or risks to from the top 3 great space nations, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"Until 2030, we believe this must be done in any case, otherwise we will simply fall out of the top three space powers and will lag behind. This is an unacceptable story," Rogozin told reporters.

